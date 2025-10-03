Women's Champions League on Disney+: Schedule, format, more

Lianne Sanderson, Fara Williams, Vicki Sparks and Alex Scott pick the teams they think will win the 25/26 Women's Champions League, streaming live on Disney+. (3:29)

Starting from this season, the UEFA Women's Champions League has a new home.

Disney+ will be live broadcasting all 75 matches of the competition, from the opening game of the new league format in October to the final in Oslo in May 2026.

Fans will have the chance to follow their local teams in their own language. Every game will be available in English, plus the languages of the playing teams, with selected games also offered in more languages such as Swedish, Danish and Polish.

From the knockout phase onwards, all matches will be broadcast in a minimum of five European languages.

The broadcast team

ESPN will be producing all the live matches and the broadcast lineup includes former England internationals Alex Scott, Fara Williams, Lianne Sanderson and Ellen White.

Scott is joined by a stellar line-up of presenters including Jeanette Kwakye, Archie Rhind-Tutt and Gemma Soler.

Williams and White help make up an analysts team that includes former internationals like Vicky Losasda, Karen Bardsley, Josephine Henning, Siobhan Chamberlain, Emma Byrne, Merel van Dongen as well as Nedum Onuoha.

The commentary team is of similar pedigree and features Vicki Sparks, Anita Asante, Jacqui Oatley, Gilly Flaherty and Lucy Ward.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.

History of the UWCL

The first edition of the Women's Champions League took place in 2001 and was called the UEFA Women's Cup. Thirty-three teams took part, and the tournament was eventually won by FFC Frankfurt.

It was rebranded as the UEFA Women's Champions League in the 2009-10 season, by which time there were 53 competing teams. It was also the season from which the two-legged final was shelved in place of a singular game. The group stage format was introduced in the 2021-22 season and continued until this year.

OL Lyonnes are the most successful team in the competition with eight titles, followed by Frankfurt with four. Ada Hegerberg is the all-time highest scorer in the UWCL with 66 goals. Wendie Renard is the record appearance holder.

New season, new UWCL format

The UWCL has moved to the Swiss model, in line with the shift made in the men's Champions League last year. The 18 teams are placed in a single league, with each club playing six games each.

The top four teams go directly into the quarterfinals, while teams finishing 13th place or lower are eliminated. The eight teams between fifth and 12th place enter a knockout phase playoff, with the four winners progressing into the quarterfinals.

Important UWCL dates

League Phase - Matchday 1: Oct. 7 - Oct. 8

League Phase - Matchday 2: Oct 15 - Oct. 16

League Phase - Matchday 3: Nov. 11 - Nov. 12

League Phase - Matchday 4: Nov. 19 - Nov. 20

League Phase - Matchday 5: Dec. 9 - Dec. 10

League Phase - Matchday 6: Dec 17

Knockout phase playoffs

Draw: Dec. 18

First leg: Feb. 11 - Feb. 12

Second leg: April 1 - April 2

Quarterfinals:

First leg: March 24 - March 25

Second leg: April 1 - April 2

Semifinals:

First leg: April 25 - April 26

Second leg: May 2 - May 3

Final:

May 22/23/24

The UWCL contenders

Arsenal go into this year's competition as the holders and one of the favourites. The addition of Olivia Smith -- the first £1 million women's player -- as well as the signing of Chloe Kelly on a permanent deal in the summer signal their ambition for the season.

The north London side denied Barcelona a third-successive title in last season's final and the Spanish side will be aiming for a swift return to the summit. Despite a host of departures over the summer, Barça remain heavyweights with three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí and Spain captain Alexia Putellas -- who came fourth in the Ballon d'Or -- in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be hoping their domestic success translates onto the European stage this year. The west London side went unbeaten last season on way to a sixth successive Women's Super League (WSL) title. But, they suffered a harrowing 8-2 defeat on aggregate to Barça in the UWCL semifinals.

OL Lyonnes have been busy over the summer, signing players of the calibre of Korbin Shrader, Lily Yohannes, Jule Brand and Marie-Antoinette Katoto. The appointment of manager Jonatan Giráldez, who won two UWCL titles with Barça, could herald a new era of glory for the competition's most successful side.

Disney+ has dedicated club pages for each of these teams, as well as the remaining 14, where you can access complete matches, highlights and interviews.

Arsenal | Barcelona | Chelsea | OL Lyonnes

Key UWCL fixtures

All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+. Here are a selection of the standout fixtures:

Oct. 7 - Arsenal vs Lyonnes

Disney+ | ESPN

Oct 7 - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Disney+ | ESPN

Oct. 15 - Chelsea vs Paris FC

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 11 - Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 12 - Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 12 - Man United vs PSG

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 19 - Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Disney+ | ESPN

Nov. 20 - Chelsea vs Barcelona

Disney+ | ESPN

Dec. 10 - Man United vs Lyonnes

Disney+ | ESPN

Dec. 17 - Wolfsburg vs Chelsea

Disney+ | ESPN

Dec. 17 - Paris FC vs Barcelona

Disney+ | ESPN