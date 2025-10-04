Osimhen returns to boost Nigeria's World Cup hopes

Rob Dawson details Ruben Amorim defending his formation as Manchester United gets set to take on Sunderland. (0:50)

Nigeria have recalled Victor Osimhen for the decisive FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin.

Osimhen played just over 30 minutes of September's qualifier vs. Rwanda, limping off after a reckless tackle, and missed the following 1-1 draw with South Africa, and his return is a major boost for a Super Eagles side under pressure to secure automatic qualification from Group C.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and winger Moses Simon were also named in head coach Éric Sekou Chelle's 23-man list for the final Group C fixtures. Semi Ajayi returns after missing September's window through injury, while forwards Terem Moffi and Olakunle Olusegun have been drafted in after being left out last time.

Ola Aina, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika and Samuel Chukwueze have all been omitted, mostly through injury.

Nigeria sit third in Group C, three points behind leaders Benin and second-placed South Africa. With two games remaining, the Super Eagles face a must-win stretch: Away to Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Oct. 10, then at home against Benin in Uyo on Oct. 14.

Former Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf, now in charge of Coton FC in Benin, told Completesports.com the team had been handed a lifeline after FIFA deducted points from South Africa for featuring the suspended Teboho Mokoena.

Victor Osimhen scored the winner for Galatasaray vs. Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. (Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The deduction has changed the dynamics of Group C and has given Nigeria another chance," Yusuf said.

"But the Eagles must work hard and stay fully focused to take advantage.

"Nothing is impossible in football. In 1993, nobody expected Nigeria to win in Algiers, but that result sealed our first World Cup ticket for USA '94. The same spirit is needed now. The Eagles must remain disciplined, focused, and determined to win their games."

Players are scheduled to arrive in Polokwane from their overseas clubs on Oct. 6.

Nigeria Super Eagles Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Amas Obasogie (Singida Black Stars, Tanzania), Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece).

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia), Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England), Semi Ajayi (Hull City, England), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England), Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece), Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany), Benjamin Fredrick (Dender FC, Belgium).

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England), Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England), Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, U.S.), Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey).

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey), Moses Simon (Paris FC, France), Cyriel Dessers (Rangers, Scotland), Tolu Arokodare (Genk, Belgium), Terem Moffi (Nice, France), Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain), Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia).