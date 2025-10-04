Open Extended Reactions

A handful of match-goers stopped Saturday's game when they ran onto the pitch. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday's Championship match against Coventry City at Hillsborough was briefly halted after some fans ran on to the pitch to protest against the home side's owner Dejphon Chansiri.

A small group of supporters entered the field of play in the 10th minute and gathered in the centre circle before security staff removed them and the match was able to resume. The delay lasted around five minutes as both sets of players waited by the sideline.

Chansiri's ownership of the club has come under heavy criticism of late. Owls fans and local MPs are continuing to demand Thai businessman Chansiri sell the cash-strapped Championship club.

Various embargoes have been placed on the club for tax debts, late payments to players and staff, while money owed to rival clubs has left them in a perilous financial position.

- Sheffield Wednesday owner warned by UK government: 'Change is coming'

- Ogden: Hollywood derby gives us gritty realism rather than fairy tale

- Championship table