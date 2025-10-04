Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim believes his team need to perform for the full 90 minutes following his side's 2-0 win over Sunderland. (1:58)

Mason Mount insisted Manchester United's players remain fully behind Ruben Amorim following the 2-0 win over Sunderland, but the Portuguese coach told his squad that he's only interested in seeing their commitment on the pitch.

United eased the pressure on Amorim with a much-needed victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Mount, who scored the opening goal, said after the game that the players are "100% behind the gaffer."

Manchester United earned a deserved victory over Sunderland on Saturday. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The midfielder's comments were put to Amorim in his post-match news conference with the 40-year-old replying that he wants to see evidence of the support during games.

"I saw today and I know they want to do the best and I know they don't want to change the coach all the time," Amorim said. "... We need to show with actions. Sometimes when we look at our team I know for sure that when we see the games, in the end they know sometimes we can do better. I feel [the support] during the week, but we need to show it on the pitch."

Amorim can enjoy a relatively quiet international break after beating Sunderland knowing that the result will help quieten some of the noise around his position.

Still, the Portuguese coach is refusing to get carried away -- particularly with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool coming immediately after the pause for national team matches.

"There is no momentum with our team, with the break or without the break," Amorim said.

"We know what happens when we win one game. The frustration is not seeing the same team at home and away.

"You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for second balls. These small things are going to help us win games."