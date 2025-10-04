Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane's first-half strike during Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday saw him became the first player in history to score 11 goals in the first six games of a Bundesliga season.

Kane, 32, achieved the record with a powerful low drive past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kauã Santos from the edge of the area in the 27th minute.

The England captain's goal arrived in between two from summer recruit Luis Díaz -- the first of which came after just 15 seconds -- as Bayern's imperious form continued at Deutsche Bank Park.

Kane has been virtually unstoppable since swapping Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern and he brought up his century for the German side in his previous Bundesliga outing against Werder Bremen.

In taking just 104 games to do so, Kane became the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a club playing in one of Europe's top five leagues, beating the previous record holders Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland (105).

Harry Kane has been in inspired form for Bayern Munich this season. Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

But it was not all good news for the striker as he was later taken off following treatment on his ankle.

With 10 minutes remaining in the contest, Kane took a tumble after colliding with Santos as he latched onto a ball into the penalty area, but had been flagged offside.

Kane initially looked in some discomfort, needing treatment and ice on his right ankle, before being helped back to his feet, taking a slow jog and was able to play on again.

After Diaz fired in Bayern's third, Kane was swiftly taken off.

Kane is the 19th man to score 100 goals for Bayern.

He is under contract at Bayern until the end of next season and speculation of a possible return to the Premier League, where he is 47 goals behind the division's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, has been mounting in recent weeks.

But Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl has hinted the club could make moves to extend Kane's deal.

"Harry is a leading player for us, he wanted to come to Bayern because he really likes to play here and win trophies. He wants to continue for a long time so we're going to talk about the next steps," he said.

"The mixture in the squad is important. If you have that mix then you can keep older players with high quality for longer in your squad and Harry seems not to be old at all. He has that quality on the pitch."

Kane is due to link up with his England teammates for games against Wales and Latvia during the international break.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research and PA contributed to this report.