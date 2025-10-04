Open Extended Reactions

Ange-Yoan Bonny scored and provided three assists to propel Inter Milan to a 4-1 win over previously unbeaten Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday.

Lautaro Martínez also found the net to move into the top five on Inter Milan's all-time scoring list.

Inter went level with AC Milan, defending champion Napoli and Roma atop the Italian league standings. Those three clubs play on Sunday. It was the Nerazzurri's fifth straight win across all competitions.

Six minutes in at the San Siro, Lautaro used one touch to finish off a counterattack. Bonny, Federico Dimarco and Nicolò Barella added more goals for Inter before Federico Bonazzoli pulled one back for Cremonese.

With 158 goals across all competitions, Lautaro moved level in fifth place with Luigi Cevenini on Inter's scoring list, trailing only Giuseppe Meazza (284 goals), Alessandro Altobelli (209), Roberto Boninsegna (171) and Sandro Mazzola (161).

Lautaro's goal began with Barella stripping Cremonese of possession and feeding Bonny on the left flank. Bonny, playing in place of the injured Marcus Thuram, then crossed for Lautaro.

Bonny headed in a cross from Dimarco to make it 2-0 before the break.

Ange-Yoan Bonny had a goal in addition to three assists in Inter's win over Cremonese. Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Dimarco scored with a long, low shot following a corner and Barella added another two minutes later following a full team move, both from Bonny assists.

Bonny's three assists are the most in a Serie A match since Luka Jovic had 3 for Fiorentina against Sampdoria in April 2023.

Cremonese recently won at the San Siro when the promoted club stunned AC Milan on the opening weekend.

Former Leicester standout Jamie Vardy went on in the 58th for Cremonese.

Earlier, Lazio and Torino drew 3-3 in a match decided by a penalty kick from Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi 13 minutes into stoppage time -- after Saúl Coco put Torino ahead three minutes into stoppage time.

In the first half, Matteo Cancellieri scored twice for Lazio to become the youngest Lazio player at 23 to net a brace for the Roman club since 2018 when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic did it at 22.

Lecce won at Parma 1-0 for its first victory of the season with a first-half goal from Riccardo Sottil.

