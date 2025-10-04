Willy Caballero answered questions from the press after Enzo Maresca was unable to attend due to his red card in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Liverpool. (0:38)

Willy Caballero said he believes Chelsea's dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool could strengthen the connection between the club's supporters and manager Enzo Maresca.

After Cody Gakpo's 63rd-minute strike cancelled out Moisés Caicedo's stunning first-half opener, substitute Estêvão Willian's 95th-minute finish secured a last-gasp victory which Maresca celebrated by sprinting down the touchline to join his players.

The Italian manager was subsequently sent off by referee Anthony Taylor and did not conduct his usual post-match media duties, leaving assistant coach Caballero to speak on his behalf.

Maresca admitted last week that he hoped the Chelsea fans would one day sing his name in the same way former boss Jose Mourinho enjoyed on his latest return to Stamford Bridge with Benfica and Cabellero said: "I believe Enzo has a good connection with the supporters but any victory in the last second, any victory against Liverpool, Arsenal, big teams, can give you a little bit more and extra things.

"In the last 30 minutes, the whole crowd were pushing, living the game and that's what we want to create. That environment which is nasty for the away team and gives you a little bit more legs or wings to run in the last couple of minutes.

"Hopefully we can create this environment for more and more games and we know the fans are always there."