Blackpool have sacked manager Steve Bruce following the club's poor start to the League One season.

The Seasiders sit second bottom of the table with eight points from 11 games after Saturday's 2-0 loss at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Bruce was subjected to boos and chants from disgruntled home fans during the defeat at Bloomfield Road.

The 64-year-old branded his team's performance "not acceptable" and "nowhere near what's required" as he took responsibility for the result.

Assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence have also left.

Steve Bruce has been sacked as Blackpool manager. Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Coaches Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks have been placed in charge of first-team matters until Bruce's permanent successor is appointed.

Bruce, who has managed more than 1,000 games across 12 clubs, replaced Neil Critchley in September 2024.

He secured a ninth-placed finish last season but Blackpool have suffered seven defeats and won only twice in the league this term.

"Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of head coach Steve Bruce, assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence," a club statement said.

"The club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future."

Blackpool travel to seventh-placed Stockport next weekend.