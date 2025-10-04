Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has praised Manchester City forward Phil Foden for being open about the mental issues which troubled him last season.

Foden has been one of City's stand-out players in the early part of this season's campaign with two goals and two assists in seven appearances, although that was not enough to earn him a recall to Thomas Tuchel's England squad on Friday.

As City prepare to return to one of his favourite hunting grounds -- away to Brentford on Sunday -- Foden's spark is certainly back after a 2024-25 campaign in which he registered 13 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances, compared with 27 goals and 13 assists in 53 the season before.

In May, Foden said he had had "a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally" and added: "Sometimes there's things in life bigger than football."

Phil Foden has scored two goals this season for Manchester City. Photo by Ben Roberts - Danehouse/Getty Images

Discussing his resurgence this week, Guardiola said: "How strong he is admitting it. A figure like Phil can be open-minded and speak to all of society. Today the young teenagers and even older people struggle with that, nobody is away from that, everyone can be that.

"To accept the reality, wow. That's why when I see him now, and forget about the level he is performing, which is a top level, how he's been, the joy in the training session, his laugh and his voice in the locker room, being back, it's enough. It's just what we want.

"The rest, we'll help him to play as well as possible, with that quality, he's been there. But be healthy. It's a sport, win, lose, draw. What's important is him as a human being, be healthy with the family, with himself, and do what you want to do.

- England squad: Bellingham and Foden left out by Tuchel, Saka returns

- Guardiola warns Rodri could take time to regain best level

- Man City boss Pep Guardiola backs Phil Foden after England snub

"That is what we wanted and I'm happy step by step he's getting better. You see the games and he's involved in many, many things."

There is an even greater spotlight on Foden this season following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne in the summer. The 25-year-old's relationship with Erling Haaland can be key for City, something which has already been on show this season.

City fans will hope to see that partnership continue for many years to come, even as reports continue to come from Spain that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has become "obsessed" by the idea of signing Haaland next summer, seemingly undeterred by the nine-and-a-half year deal he signed in January.

"Can you tell me one club that wouldn't dream of Erling Haaland?" Guardiola said when asked about the links. "I understand Barcelona dream of Erling, and all the clubs in the world. If Erling would not be with us it would be a dream for Man City to have Erling.

"What is going to happen, honestly, I don't know. I know he has a long contract here and I think he's doing really well and scoring a lot of goals. I had the feeling the team helps him a lot and gives him a lot of actions where he is able to score a goal.

"I think Erling isn't stupid enough to sign something he doesn't want to accomplish, that is for sure. But football, who knows what is going to happen in the next time. Nobody knows."