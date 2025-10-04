Portsmouth have led tributes to former owner Milan Mandaric, who has died at the age of 87 following a short illness.

Mandaric -- who bought Pompey out of administration in 1999 and took the south-coast club into the Premier League under manager Harry Redknapp -- also had spells as chairman at Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday.

A statement from Mandaric's family on the Portsmouth website read: "The family of Milan Mandaric are deeply saddened to announce his passing earlier today in a Belgrade hospital following a short illness.

"Milan will be fondly remembered as chairman and owner of Portsmouth, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday in the UK, along with a number of US and European clubs.

"His love for football was only surpassed by that for his family; he will be sadly missed by his two daughters and three grandchildren. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time."

Serbian-American businessman Mandaric left Fratton Park in 2006 and soon completed a takeover of Leicester.

The Foxes went on to win League One with manager Nigel Pearson before Mandaric sold the East Midlands club to Vichai Srivaddhnaprabha.

A statement from Leicester read: "All at Leicester City Football Club are saddened to learn of the passing of our former chairman Milan Mandaric.

"Milan brought passion and charisma to the club between 2007 and 2010, a period which included a League One title win."

Mandaric returned to the English game when he took over at Sheffield Wednesday in December 2010 -- which the South Yorkshire club said had "rescued the Owls from a period of distress" and "beamed new light into Hillsborough".

In his five years at the helm, Wednesday secured promotion to the Championship in 2011-12.

Mandaric remained involved with football at Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana and then held a vice-presidency with Serbian Superliga side Vojvodina in his home town of Novi Sad.

The times at Pompey, though, always held a fond place in his heart.

Mandaric had been a guest in the directors' box at Fratton Park last season for the goalless draw with Sheffield United.

"I will never forget that time at Portsmouth -- the greatest time in my life," he said in an interview with The News around the match during September 2024.

"I have been asked many times by the media in the world -- what is your favourite club? I don't have to think about it at all, there is only one -- that's Pompey.

"When they ask why, I tell them because I fell in love with their affection for their team.

"It is unbelievable how much they care. I was helping their club out for them to be happier."