FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets revealed he plans to take a sabbatical from football after announcing his decision to retire at the end of the 2025 MLS campaign, before chasing a coaching career.

Busquets was honored in a ceremony at Chase Stadium following Miami's 4-1 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

"I think in the future, yes [I'd want to be a coach], but for now I'd rather take a sabbatical," Busquets told reporters. "It's a long time, with hardly any weekends. Like any footballer, obviously, playing for the national team and everything gives you another plus, but you also have less time.

"You want to enjoy time with your family, time for me, for them, seeing my children, being with them, traveling more, watching football from a different perspective. And then, in the future, we'll see.

"In theory, yes, but let's focus on the present, as there's still a long way to go."

Sergio Busquets was honored alongside his family and Inter Miami co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Busquets will retire after almost 20 years as a footballer, debuting with Barcelona in 2008 before going on to become a staple for the LaLiga giants, the Spanish national team and Inter Miami.

Though the midfielder said he could continue playing due to his physical capacity, he explained that the decision comes at the correct time.

"I like to finish well in places, to end good stories by my own choice. I think that's how it's been. I could play on, yes, I feel good, I play a lot of games during the season, but I'm not 20, I try to help the team," said Busquets.

"But I think it was the right decision, not just physically, but mentally, too. There are many more things to go into that, and I'm very happy, as I said in the video, for the decision, for the trajectory, for having lived a dream I've had since I was little in the places where I could choose and where I went, like in Barcelona and here where I chose it.

"And that's it, now I'll be, hopefully for a few more games, on the other side of the field."

Busquets already made history with Inter Miami, forming part of the squad that lifted the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and set the league record for most points recorded in a single season.

Though the MLS regular season concludes on Oct. 18, Inter Miami have qualified to the playoffs to guarantee additional matches for the 37-year-old.

Inter Miami currently sit in third place on the Eastern Conference table with 59 points in 32 games.