Marc-André ter Stegen would not consider leaving Barcelona in the summer, but he may change his mind in January. Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

- Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the Premier League clubs contemplating a January move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, Diario Sport reports. While the 33-year-old is on track to return to action from injury in November, he's unlikely to get minutes at Barça thanks to the early-season form of summer signing form Joan García, who is set to return at around the same time as Ter Stegen following knee surgery. That presents a problem for Ter Stegen, who is keen to get minutes under his belt ahead of the World Cup next summer. The Germany international could entertain the idea of a loan switch or permanent move in an effort to play first-team football. United summer signing Senne Lammens kept a clean sheet on his debut in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sunderland, but the opportunity to sign a keeper of Ter Stegen's quality and experience could be impossible to turn down.

- Real Madrid are plotting a £130 million summer move for Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri, according to the Daily Star. City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is keen to keep hold of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, but there is a growing feeling that the 29-year-old Spain international could be tempted by a return to his hometown. City are keen to open talks with Rodri about his future and would be willing to improve his contract both financially, and beyond 2027.

- Mexico youth international Gilberto Mora is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The exciting 16-year-old is emerging as one of the stars of the Under-20 World Cup in Chile having already scored three goals in three matches, while the attacking midfielder has already amassed more than 40 appearances for his club Tijuana. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Ajax are also interested.

- Bayern Munich are planning for life after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and have added AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan to the top of their short list, according to TEAMtalk. Maignan, 30, is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2026 and so far talks attempting to get him to sign a contract extension have failed, which means he can talk to foreign clubs in January. Maignan could even leave the Italian giants on a free transfer next summer if club representatives are unable to persuade the Frenchman to stay at the San Siro.

- Arsenal are keen to follow William Saliba's recent contract extension by convincing Bukayo Saka to secure his long-term future at the north London club, too, according to the Mirror. Saka, like Saliba, is in the final two years of his contract, but the Gunners believe the 24-year-old will stay at the club beyond 2027. The England international registered his 100th goal involvement in 200 Premier League matches when he opened the scoring for Arsenal against West Ham United on Saturday, a match that saw the Gunners go to the top of the Premier League.

- Ibrahima Konaté is holding out for a better deal with Liverpool as contract talks remain ongoing. Negotiations are at a stalemate, but the 26-year-old is merely trying to manufacture a more lucrative extension to stay on Merseyside, rather than a departure to Real Madrid. (David Ornstein)

- Barcelona are planning to make a move for Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck in the summer of 2026. The 25-year-old would be available for around €40m. (Sport)

- Real Madrid have identified Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo as a player who can help them rebuild their midfield. He is contracted until 2031. (CaughtOffside)

- Chelsea could rival Liverpool for the signing of Marc Guéhi in January as a result of their defensive injury crisis. Chelsea lost Benoit Badiashile and Joshua Acheampong to injury against Liverpool on Saturday and are under pressure for reinforcements. (TEAMtalk)

- Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United for Saudi Arabia at the end of the season, with both Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq keen to take him to the Saudi Pro League. Maguire, 32, is free to talk to foreign clubs in January as a result of his contract ending in 2026. (Mirror)

- Marseille are interested in signing Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan in January. The 19-year-old hasn't played a minute for Los Blancos this season and so could be tempted to get some minutes elsewhere. (Le10Sport)

- Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in signing Warren Zaïre-Emery from Paris Saint Germain. The 19-year-old is struggling for game time under Luis Enrique in the French capital, and he could be available for €80m. (CaughtOffside)

- Brighton & Hove Albion and AC Milan are both targeting former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyaso, who is currently a free agent. The versatile Japan international, 26, is keen to return to action ahead of the World Cup. (Mirror)

- Lens are following 24-year-old midfielder Matko Miljevic, who currently plays for Huracan in Argentina. The French side face competition from Hellas Verona for Miljevic, who has scored six goals from midfield this season. (Ekrem Konur)