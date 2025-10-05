Janusz Michallik is "hopeful" Martin Ødegaard's latest injury is just a knock after the Norwegian went off in the first half of Arsenal's 2-0 win over West Ham. (1:44)

Arsenal confirmed that captain Martin Ødegaard has suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury to his left knee and has withdrawn from the Norway squad.

It is the latest in a number of setbacks for the 26-year-old, who picked up the problem against West Ham on Saurday, in what has already been an injury-hit campaign.

The club have confirmed the player will miss his country's upcoming matches against Israel and New Zealand after sustaining the knee issue.

A statement from the Gunners added: "Martin will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre during the international window, with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible."

Ødegaard was forced off after 30 minutes of the 2-0 victory over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium, the third successive home game in which he has been withdrawn before half-time.

A shoulder injury saw him withdrawn after 38 minutes against Leeds United, before an aggravation of that same injury saw him come off after 18 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder made important contributions against Newcastle United last weekend and in the Champions League against Olympiacos on his return from injury.

He has completed 90 minutes just twice this season, and the setback against West Ham on Saturday sees him face a further period on the sidelines.

Arsenal also have an injury concern over Declan Rice, who was substituted in the 79th minute on Saturday with a back issue but is expected to report for England duty.

Mikel Arteta's side go into the international break top of the table, with rivals Liverpool suffering a dramatic injury-time loss to Chelsea on Saturday.