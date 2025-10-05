Open Extended Reactions

Russell Martin accepted full responsibility after another dismal Rangers performance ended with a 1-1 draw at Falkirk after which enraged fans tried to block the team bus from leaving the ground.

When striker Bojan Miovski tapped in after 41 minutes, the travelling supporters again turned their ire on the Rangers boss and there were repeated chants against the former Southampton manager before and after John McGlynn's side deservedly levelled in the 73rd minute through substitute Henry Cartwright.

Afterwards Rangers fans sat down to attempt to stop the bus leaving but they were dispersed by police. Images showed that Martin was escorted out of another part of the stadium by security guards before leaving in a car.

The Ibrox side are in eighth place with one win in seven Premiership games, 11 points behind leaders Hearts and nine behind Celtic and Martin, who described the chants as "character building," was asked if he was getting enough from the players.

A group of supporters temporarily blocked the Rangers team bus from leaving Falkirk's stadium. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

He said: "They're giving us everything they've got. I think they're really trying. So I have to take responsibility for it, not them.

"There's been some really honest discussions with them in the dressing room, some frustration with them and each other, but ultimately I'm the one in charge of the team, so I have to accept responsibility. We haven't had enough wins on days like today, so it's been a frustrating period."

Russell Martin required a police escort from Falkirk's stadium as Rangers fans gathered around his car ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UQP28uMnFw — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 5, 2025

Martin conceded the backing of the Ibrox board is not infinite but remains confident that he can get it right.

He said: "I think it's the same everywhere. Just this club is intensified and the scrutiny is much higher, the noise is much louder.

"So every draw we've had has felt like a defeat because of the stature of this club and what it means and what we have to try and fight for.

"So I can't answer your question really, you'd have to ask the people above me.

"I feel that the players and the staff are really behind me. I felt really supported by everyone else above me as well, and I can't dictate whether that changes or not.

"I have to just try and focus on winning football matches [and we can do that] because of what I see every day with the players, how invested they are in it, how hard they run.

"If I felt any differently, I would feel differently here. It probably wouldn't hurt as much, but I know they're really trying."

Russell Martin's position as Rangers head coach is the subject of intense speculation. Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

McGlynn expressed sympathy for his counterpart but admitted he scented blood after Rangers' 2-1 defeat by Sturm Graz in Austria on Thursday.

The Falkirk boss said: "Absolutely, you've got to have sympathy for Russell. It's not nice.

"As a manager, you're trying to do your best. But we smelt blood today. There would be something wrong if I didn't mention that to the players this week.

"European football is difficult and they were in Austria last week. We had to take advantage of that.

"There have been ongoing issues with Rangers and the fans. Russell doesn't necessarily get a break and I'm extremely sympathetic. That's never happened before [chant against the manager after team scores]. I've never heard that. It's very strange but we knew it would happen.

"It happened last week so it was going to happen this week."