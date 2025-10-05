Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic had been making all the right moves for AC Milan this season.

Until Sunday.

A missed penalty kick by the American standout proved costly as Milan was held to a 0-0 draw at Juventus in Serie A to end a five-match winning streak for the revamped Rossoneri.

The United States men's national team captain leads Milan with six goals scored this season - plus two assists - but his attempt from the spot early in the second half soared high over the bar.

"Pulisic missed the penalty but he had an extraordinary game," Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri said. "He has always been the penalty kick taker. You don't change it for a mistake."

It was only the second time in Pulisic's professional career that he failed to convert a penalty, after Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic blocked his effort last season. His record is now 13 converted and two missed for club and country.

Milan dropped from first to third place, two points behind defending champion Napoli and Roma - which each won earlier.

Napoli came back from a goal down to beat Genoa 2-1 and Roma also rallied for a 2-1 victory at winless Fiorentina.

Juventus was left a point further back in fifth entering the international break.

Pulisic's United States teammate Weston McKennie wasted a few chances early on for Juventus.

Otherwise there were few other opportunities for both sides as Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri returned to face the club he coached in two different spells and led to five Italian league titles.

Allegri was fired by Juventus for an ugly outburst directed at the referees during the 2024 Italian Cup final.

"We'll always be proud of you, thanks for everything Max Allegri," read a banner held aloft by Juventus fans.

The penalty was awarded when Santiago Gimenez was tugged down from behind by Lloyd Kelly as he attempted to meet a vertical pass from Luka Modric.

Milan nearly won it in the 90th with a through ball from Modric to Rafael Leão but the Portugal winger's shot was stopped by Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Earlier, Leão attempted a shot from near midfield when he saw Di Gregorio venture away from his goal but that effort missed the target.