Open Extended Reactions

The United States men's national team secured first place in Group E at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, despite a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in their group-stage finale on Sunday in Rancagua.

The USMNT will face Italy next Thursday, Oct. 9, in a Round of 16 matchup.

Following South Africa's victory and France's 6-0 win over New Caledonia, three teams finished with 6 points in Group E. The U.S. claimed the top spot thanks to a commanding +10 goal differential, narrowly beating South Africa (+5) in second place and France (+4) in third.

France now hopes to advance to the knockout stage as one of the four best third-place teams. New Caledonia closed out Group E after three consecutive defeats, conceding 20 goals and scoring just one.

The USMNT concluded its Under-20 World Cup group stage campaign with two victories and one loss. Photo by Claudio Santana/USSF/Getty Images

The U.S. took an early lead in the 12th minute when Noah Cobb headed home off a set piece. But just five minutes later, South Africa equalized with an own goal by American defender Joshua Wynder.

Bafana Bafana took the lead in first-half added time when Gomolemo Kekana finished a quick counterattack.

In the second half, the Americans pushed for an equalizer, but their defense was exposed to the South Africans' rapid breaks.

U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic made six changes to the Starting XI that defeated France 3-0 on Thursday, with Cobb making his first appearance of the tournament, while Reed Baker-Whiting, Luca Bombino, Luke Brennan, Matthew Corcoran, and Pedro Soma all earned their first starts.

This is the 13th time the U.S. has advanced from the group stage of the U20 World Cup. The 2025 edition marks the sixth time the Americans have accomplished this feat as group winners.