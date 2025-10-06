Stats: Haaland on top with 15 goals, Mbappé 20, Kane's record-breaking 11, 250 wins for Guardiola

Open Extended Reactions

It was another exciting weekend of European football with a few big teams faltering while others maintained their form. Liverpool once again succumbed to a late winner, this time from Chelsea while Manchester City and Arsenal secured victories.

In LaLiga, Barcelona suffered a shock loss to Sevilla and Real Madrid are on top of the table after beating Villarreal 3-1. Bayern Munich made it six wins out six in Bundesliga and Napoli lead the Seria A standings after their latest win over Genoa.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

15

Erling Haaland has 15 goals in all competitions this season, nine more than any other Premier League player has scored.

96%

Haaland has now scored at 22 of the 23 stadiums he's played at in the Premier League, the highest percentage of any player in the competition's history -- 96%.

250

Pep Guardiola has won 250 of his 349 Premier League matches with Manchester City (D50, L49) -- the fastest any manager has ever reached 250 wins in charge of an English top-flight club.

300

Jordan Pickford made his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton -- he is only the second English goalkeeper to play 300 games for one Premier League club, after David Seaman for Arsenal (325).

2

Liverpool have conceded injury time winning goals in consecutive Premier League games, just the second time the reigning champions have conceded 2+ winning goals from the 90th minute onwards in a season, after Arsenal in 2004-05 (also 2).

Martin Ødegaard is the first player in the history of the Premier League to be subbed off before halftime in three straight league starts.

24Y, 29D

At 24 years and 29 days, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka became the seventh-youngest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goal involvements and the youngest since Romelu Lukaku in February 2017 (23Y, 267D).

1

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard became the first player in the history of the Premier League to be subbed off before half-time in three straight league starts.

12

Since the start of May, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League (12 -- eight goals, four assists).

20

Kylian Mbappé has scored in 20 of his last 23 games (including 9 straight matches) for club and country dating back to the Copa del Rey final in late April.

4+4

Vinícius Júnior became the first Real Madrid player with 4+ goals and 4+ assists through eight LaLiga matchdays since Karim Benzema did it in 2021-22 (9 goals, 7 assists).

4-1

Sevilla recorded their heaviest win over Barcelona in all competitions at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán ever (the biggest, away and home, since a 4-0 defeat in April 1951).

Marcus Rashford has four goal contributions in his last four games for Barcelona

PSG ��

Real Sociedad ��

Real Oviedo �� One of the most in form players for Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/2Xs0jFFHbQ - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 5, 2025

7

Marcus Rashford has been involved in seven goals in 10 games for Barcelona across all competitions (3 goals and 4 assists), more than any other player for the club this season.

10

Bayern Munich have won each of their first 10 competitive matches this season -- a new club record since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965.

Another top performance! Signing off for the international break with a good away win and a 100% record!

11

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 11 goals on the first six matchdays of a season.

13

Napoli (W10, D3) are one of the only three teams unbeaten at home in the 2025 calendar year in the major five European leagues (excluding newly promoted teams), alongside Liverpool and Monaco.

3

Roma have won their first three away games of a Serie A season for the fourth time in their history, after 1991/92, 2013/14, and 2017/18.

158

Lautaro Martínez is now tied with Luigi Cevenini at 158 goals, placing him fifth among Inter's all-time top scorers across all competitions.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

Lionel Messi was once again in the thick of things as he assisted thrice in Inter Miami's 4-1 win over New England Revolution

40

Messi has joined Carlos Vela as the only players with 40+ goal contributions in a single MLS regular season. Vela had 49 goal contributions in the 2019 season.

However, it must be noted that MLS also count secondary assists, meaning two players can earn an assist on the same goal.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)