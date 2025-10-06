Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal tracking Juventus star Yildiz

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz is on the radar of Arsenal, despite talks over a new contract, while Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo could move to Liverpool. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz has had a great start to the season. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal remain hopeful of signing Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz in the future, Tuttosport has revealed. The Tukey international has had fine start to this season, scoring five goals in 12 appearances, and, with some of Europe's biggest clubs circling, the Serie A giants have moved quickly to try and extend his contract by another year. Yildiz, 20, is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal that will run until 2030, but Arsenal remain admirers from afar.

- Liverpool are one of several clubs with a long-standing interest in Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo, says Sport. Juventus are also pushing to land the Uruguay international, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both inquired about his availability over the summer. However, the report claims that Araújo wishes to stay at Barcelona this season, as he is targeting a UEFA Champions League triumph under Hansi Flick. The 26-year-old is under contract at Barcelona until June 2031, having joined back in 2020.

- Chelsea could pursue a deal to sign Murillo from Nottingham Forest in January after ruling out a swoop for Marc Guéhi, The Daily Express reports. Guéhi was a Cobham Academy graduate, but a move for the Crystal Palace captain -- who is out of contract next summer and set for a move to Liverpool or Real Madrid -- is firmly "off the table" at Stamford Bridge. Instead, manager Enzo Maresca could resume interest in Murillo, who was a summer target, as the Brazil international has been a key player for Forest since joining the club in 2023 from Corinthians.

- Out-of-favor Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is being tracked by Everton and West Ham United, according to TEAMtalk. Zirkzee, 24, has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the €85 million arrival of Benjamin Šeško in the summer. The Netherlands international is thought to be open to the idea of staying in the Premier League if he does leave United, with several Italian clubs also monitoring his situation, including AC Milan and Como.

- Arsenal are hopeful they can finalize the terms of a new deal for star winger Bukayo Saka over the international break. (TBR)

- Bernardo Silva is likely to leave Manchester City as a free agent at the end of the season, with clubs in Saudi Arabia keen. (Nicolo Schira)

- Liverpool are still "locked in negotiations" with Ibrahima Konaté over a new contract. The Frenchman's current deal expires next summer amid reported interest from Real Madrid. (Football Insider)

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign João Palhinha permanently at the end of the season. The midfielder is currently on loan from Bayern Munich. (Ekrem Konur)

- West Ham United are prepared to let midfielder James Ward-Prowse leave the club in January following the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo as manager, and he could return to his former club Southampton. (Football Insider)

- Sunderland defender Timothée Pembélé is preparing to leave in January, with Le Harve his preferred destination. (Ekrem Konur)

- Valencia have placed Al Ahli center back Roger Ibañez at the top of their defensive wishlist. (Rudy Galetti)

- AS Monaco are assessing potential managerial options, as head coach Adi Hütter could be sacked over the international break. (Fabrizio Romano)