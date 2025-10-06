Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly has been called up to England's squad for games against Wales and Latvia. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has handed Nico O'Reilly his first call up to the senior team after Reece James pulled out of the squad with an injury.

O'Reilly, 20, had been included in the under-21 squad but will now link up with the seniors for a friendly against Wales at Wembley and a World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

The City youngster has been in fine form for Pep Gaurdiola's side at the start of this season and has started their last four Premier League matches. He has previously represented England from U15 to U20 level.

An England statement released on Monday said that Chelsea captain James picked up an injury during the west London club's dramatic Premier League victory over Liverpool on Saturday and has been ruled out "following medical assessments."