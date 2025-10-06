Open Extended Reactions

David Kogan has finally been confirmed as the chair of football's independent regulator.

Kogan's past donations to the Labour Party prompted calls from the Conservatives for an inquiry into allegations of cronyism which began in June. That inquiry remains ongoing according to an update issued by the Government on Monday.

Kogan was sounded out for the role by the previous Conservative Government, with his 45 years as a media executive responsible for negotiating broadcast deals for sports right holders including the Premier League and the EFL making him an outstanding candidate.

Kogan is now set to serve a five-year term until May 19, 2030, which includes time served as chair designate before the Football Governance Act -- the legislation which created the regulator -- received Royal Assent.

The Government said it had "cooperated fully" with the inquiry by the Commissioner of Public Appointments William Shawcross, and awaited the report's publication.

Kogan has donated thousands of pounds to Labour MPs and candidates in recent years and sat on the board of Labour news website LabourList.

- The VAR Review: Arsenal's penalty; Man United's spot-kick escape

- Pep Guardiola to invite Wenger, Ferguson to dinner after latest milestone

- Under-pressure Forest boss Ange Postecoglou: 'I love a fight'

He revealed to MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport select committee in May that he had also donated "very small sums" to the Labour leadership campaigns of both the Prime Minister and the Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, in 2020.

Kogan will earn £130,000 a year from the role, which he will perform three days a week.

Kogan said: "I am pleased to be confirmed as the first chair of the independent football regulator.

"There are urgent and critical issues that need addressing in football, and I look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve the right solutions for a more sustainable industry."

The regulator, once fully operational, will oversee a licensing system for clubs in the top five tiers of English football. Its major focus will be ensuring clubs are financially sustainable and accountable to their fans.

The Government also confirmed on Monday the appointment of two non-executive directors to the regulator's board -- former Charity Commission chief executive Dame Helen Stephenson and Simon Levine, who has been a practising lawyer in the City of London for the past 35 years.