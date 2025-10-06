Mark Ogden explains why the physical and mental strain being put on Lamine Yamal as a teenager could shorten his career in the long term. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

UEFA have reluctantly approved a proposal to stage a LaLiga game between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami, the governing body said on Monday.

It said it was in "clear opposition" to the idea of playing domestic league games outside their native countries, but added that it had approved two requests -- one from LaLiga, and another Serie A involving AC Milan and Como -- citing FIFA's vague framework.

UEFA had previously been delaying its decision on whether a Villarreal-Barcelona clash could be held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, while Milan and Como had a similar plan to face each other in Perth, Australia.

The final decision on staging these matches will now pass to FIFA, which is still in the process of finalising new regulations.

The decision comes amid fierce opposition from fan groups across Europe.

"UEFA has today reiterated its clear opposition to domestic league matches being played outside their home country," it said.

"After the meeting of its Executive Committee in Tirana last month, UEFA undertook further consultations with stakeholders... That consultation confirmed the widespread lack of support that had already been raised by fans, other leagues, clubs, players and European institutions around the concept of domestic league matches being relocated abroad.

- Ogden: Is Lamine Yamal headed for burnout?

- UEFA deny UCL change amid Super League talks

- Pedri slams 'dreadful' 1st half in Barça 4-1 defeat

"However, given that the relevant FIFA regulatory framework -- currently under review -- is not clear and detailed enough, the UEFA Executive Committee has reluctantly taken the decision to approve, on an exceptional basis, the two requests referred to it.

"UEFA will actively contribute to the ongoing work led by FIFA to ensure that future rules uphold the integrity of domestic competitions and the close bond between clubs, their supporters and local communities."

Information from the Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.