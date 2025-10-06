Emily Keogh explains why it would be a surprise to see Arsenal defend their title in the 25/26 Women's Champions League. (1:34)

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said her side are "humble" as they begin their Women's Champions League defence against Lyon.

Arsenal defeated Tuesday's opponents -- OL Lyonnes -- in last season's semifinal, pulling off a sensational 4-1 triumph away from home in the second leg after trailing at the midway point.

The European champions have the benefit of home advantage at Meadow Park as they look to pick up where they left off in triumphing over Barcelona in May's Lisbon final.

"We start from scratch," said Slegers. "We're very proud of what we did last year, a lot went into that, but we all start over again.

Arsenal lifted last season's UWCL title and are hoping to do so again. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"Everyone is constantly developing, teams change and we're playing an extremely strong opponent tomorrow. We're extremely humble but we look forward to this occasion."

Slegers has a fully fit squad to choose from barring Leah Williamson, who is expected to return to training "somewhere in November or December".

That means a possible return to the starting XI for Chloe Kelly after she was a second-half substitute for each of the last three Women's Super League games.

Barcelona are also in action against Bayern Munich and defender Irene Paredes is determined to show "more desire" this campaign.

"It's not forgotten. It hurt us a lot, but it's a new season and a new goal," she said in quotes reported on uefa.com.

"We want to make sure that doesn't happen again and are facing this campaign with even more desire."

Tuesday's remaining fixtures see Juventus host Benfica and Paris FC take on OH Leuven.