Nick Woltemade has got the flu, Germany said. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade has not joined up with the Germany squad after succumbing to a virus.

The 23-year-old, who scored for the fourth time in five starts for his new club in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, was due to report for international duty after the game, but the German football association has confirmed he has not.

A statement said: "Nick Woltemade will not be travelling today due to a flu infection."

Germany are due to play Luxembourg in Sinsheim on Friday and Northern Ireland in Belfast three days later as they continue their World Cup Group A qualifying campaign.

Woltemade joined Newcastle this summer in a £69 million ($93m) deal from Stuttgart.