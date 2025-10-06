Emily Keogh explains why it would be a surprise to see Arsenal defend their title in the 25/26 Women's Champions League. (1:34)

Disney+ will be the new home of the UEFA Women's Champions League in Australia and New Zealand after signing a long-term agreement for the exclusive multimedia rights.

The deal will see Disney+ become the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season, starting Wednesday Oct. 8, and is headlined by a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Arsenal and former eight-time champions OL Lyonnes, kicking off at 6 a.m. AEDT.

Matildas fans will be able to tune in to watch the likes of Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross (Arsenal), Teagan Micah (OL Lyonnes), Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea) and Winonah Heatley (Roma) strut their stuff in the world's premier women's competition.

ESPN, The Walt Disney Company's multi-platform sports brand, will produce all live matches for Disney+, with selected live games will also feature on ESPN and ESPN2, the most widely distributed premium sports network in the region, available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and Sky NZ.

Arsenal won the 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League when they beat Barcelona in Lisbon. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The deal expands ESPN's global footprint in women's football, including all 75 matches in the competition each season, the draws, highlights, magazine, and archive programming.

Coverage spans Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Spanish-language rights in the United States.