Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona to move for Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is on the radar of Barcelona ahead of next season, while Bayern Munich are plotting to usurp Liverpool in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has had a fine start to the season. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

- Barcelona are admirers of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, says Sky Switzerland. Adeyemi, 23, could emerge as a concrete target next summer, as he will be entering the final year of his current deal, and Barca are keeping tabs on his development in the Bundesliga. The Germany international has had a solid start to the new season, with three goal involvements from his first six league games and could replace 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski long term.

- Bayern Munich are looking at a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, according to Sky Germany. Initial talks with the player's representatives have already taken place, as the Bundesliga champions eye a free transfer in 2026 amid competition from Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid. But Bayern's pursuit of Guéhi could hinge upon the futures of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae, both of whom may leave the club next summer.

- Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is still looking for an exit and could move to Napoli on loan, according to Sky Switzerland. Mainoo, 20, is still highly rated after making the breakthrough into the United first team a few years ago, but his career has nosedived under new manager Ruben Amorim and his contract expires in 2027. The England international could head out on loan in January for more game time, and a move to Napoli would see him link up with former United midfielder Scott McTominay, who has thrived in Italy.

- Crystal Palace are planning to offer midfielder Adam Wharton an improved contract with a release clause to ward off interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid, The Daily Mail reports. The 21-year-old is also being tracked by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, following an impressive start to the season with Palace, and his club would want a fee upwards of £75 million given his contract expires in June 2029.

- Real Madrid are keen to retain midfielder Arda Güler in January, despite strong interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal, says Football Insider. Having become an important member of Xabi Alonso's Los Blancos squad this season -- with three goals in LaLiga already -- a move to the Premier League is off the table for the 20-year-old Turkey international.

- Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane says "the desire to return to the Premier League has faded a little" when asked about a move back to Tottenham. (Guardian)

- Everton and West Ham are monitoring Joshua Zirkzee's situation at Manchester United, as the forward has dropped down the pecking order. (TEAMtalk)

- Barcelona and Juventus will battle to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, 31, on a free transfer in the summer, despite competition from Saudi Arabian clubs Al Ahli, Al Qadsiah and Al Nassr. (Caught Offside)

- Jobe Bellingham could leave Borussia Dortmund in January if he continues to be sidelined by head coach Niko Kovać. (Sky Switzerland)

- Dortmund and RB Leipzig are "keeping a close eye" on Tottenham defender Luka Vušković, 18, who is currently on loan at Hamburger SV. (TEAMtalk)

- Internazionale are exploring a deal to sign Noah Atubolu next summer. Talks have already taken place with the Freiburg goalkeeper, who is under contract until 2027. (Sky Germany)

- Inter are also monitoring Sassuolo center back Tarik Muharemović. (Nicolo Schira)

- And are planning on triggering a clause that would see the club sign Manchester City loanee Manuel Akanji permanently for around €15 million. (Nicolo Schira)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to loan Newcastle striker William Osula, 22, when the transfer window re-opens. (Sky Sports)

- Frankfurt are demanding a fee of around €80 million from any club interested in signing Can Uzun. Some Premier League clubs have already expressed an interest in the 19-year-old midfielder. (Sky Germany)

- Belgian side Gent are one of several clubs monitoring Inter Miami center back Ian Fray, who is in talks over a new contract. (Rudy Galetti)

- Napoli are keeping an eye on Brentford full back Michael Kayode following his impressive Premier League form. (SpazioNapoli)

- Cádiz have agreed a deal to sign 22-year-old midfielder Hussein Carneil on a free transfer after his exit from Göteborg was confirmed. (Fabrizio Romano)