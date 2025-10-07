Malaysia to lodge immediate appeal after receiving full FIFA ban report: Timeline in full

Open Extended Reactions

The Football Association of Malaysia has stated its intent to lodge a formal appeal in the immediate aftermath of receiving FIFA's full written judgement over the suspension seven players for allegedly illegally gaining citizenship through the use of falsified documents.

The verdict by FIFA - originally released on Sept. 25 -- saw Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garcés, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, João Figueiredo, Hector Hevel and Jon Irazábal each slapped with 12-month bans and fined 2,000 Swiss francs, while the organisation also received a financial sanction of 350,000 Swiss francs.

As was within their right, the FAM requested a detailed disciplinary report -- which FIFA released on Monday night, detailing how the seven players in question had only become eligible to represent Harimau Malaya due to illegitimate paperwork which stated they each had a grandparent that was born in various Malaysian states.

FIFA's investigation found that these family members in question instead hailed from Spain, Argentina, Brazil and the Netherlands.

Upon receiving the full report from FIFA, it did not take long for the FAM to issue an official statement that it will now file an appeal -- and that any supporting documents it may use are all ready for submission.

With FIFA's full report now released, a clearer picture has emerged surrounding the saga that is threatening to throw Malaysian football into disarray.

MARCH

March 20:

FAM submits inquiry to FIFA regarding Hevel's eligibility to play for Malaysia, with a supporting birth certificate purporting that his grandfather was born in Malacca Straits on Feb. 3, 1933.

FAM submits inquiry to FIFA regarding Palmero's eligibility to play for Malaysia, with a supporting birth certificate purporting that his grandmother in Malacca on May 17, 1956.

March 24:

FIFA sent a letter to FAM regarding the case of Hevel, who -- inter alia -- appeared to be eligible to play for Malaysia based on the information provided.

JUNE

June 6:

FAM submits inquiry to FIFA regarding Garcés' eligibility to play for Malaysia, with a supporting birth certificate purporting that his grandfather was born in Penang on May 29, 1930.

FAM submits inquiry to FIFA regarding Holgado's eligibility to play for Malaysia, with a supporting birth certificate purporting that his grandfather was born in George Town on July 27, 1932.

FAM submits inquiry to FIFA regarding Machuca's eligibility to play for Malaysia, with a supporting birth certificate purporting that his grandmother was born in Penang on Aug. 16, 1954.

FIFA sent a letter to FAM regarding the case of Machuca, who -- inter alia -- appeared to be eligible to play for Malaysia based on the information provided.

FAM submits inquiry to FIFA regarding Figueiredo's eligibility to play for Malaysia, with a supporting birth certificate purporting that his grandmother was born in Johor on Sept. 26, 1931

FAM submits inquiry to FIFA regarding Irazábal's eligibility to play for Malaysia, with a supporting birth certificate purporting that his grandmother was born in Kuching on Feb. 24, 1928.

FIFA sent a letter to FAM regarding the case of Irazábal, who -- inter alia -- appeared to be eligible to play for Malaysia based on the information provided.

June 9:

FIFA sent a letter to FAM regarding the case of Palmero, who -- inter alia -- appeared to be eligible to play for Malaysia based on the information provided.

FIFA sent a letter to FAM regarding the case of Garcés, who -- inter alia -- appeared to be eligible to play for Malaysia based on the information provided.

FIFA sent a letter to FAM regarding the case of Holgado, who -- inter alia -- appeared to be eligible to play for Malaysia based on the information provided.

FIFA sent a letter to FAM regarding the case of Figueiredo, who -- inter alia -- appeared to be eligible to play for Malaysia based on the information provided.

June 10:

All seven players featured in Malaysia's 4-0 win over Vietnam in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, with Figueiredo and Holgado scoring in the 49th and 59th minute respectively.

June 11:

FIFA receive formal complaint regarding the eligibility of Palmero, Holgado, Machuca, Irazábal and Hevel. The complainant stated "reason to believe that certain foreign-born players are ineligible to represent the Malaysian national football team", citing that "their naturalisation process and international debut took place within a questionable timeframe". The secretariat for FIFA's disciplinary committee duly opened investigations, with subsequent findings enough for the secretariat to be satisified that forged documents were used.

AUGUST

Aug. 22

Disciplinary proceedings were opened against the FAM and the players.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 22:

The FAM and the players presented their position.

The secretariat informed FAM and the players that their case had been referred to the disciplinary committee for a formal decision, to be made on Sept. 25.

Sept. 25:

FIFA rule that the FAM and the players have breached Article 22 of the FIFA disciplinary code "for having used forged and/or falsified documents in FIFA proceedings". FAM exercises its right to request a detailed report.

OCTOBER

Oct: 6: