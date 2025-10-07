Janusz Michallik talks through the positives and negatives of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League. (2:24)

Manchester United's hierarchy are convinced the squad are behind head coach Ruben Amorim after positive conversations between players and club bosses, sources have told ESPN.

United eased the pressure on Amorim with a 2-0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Afterwards, Mason Mount said the dressing room is "100% behind the gaffer" despite the difficult start to the season.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt also publicly backed Amorim following the 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

Sources have told ESPN that CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox have also spoken to members of the squad -- including captain Bruno Fernandes and the leadership group -- and are convinced there's continued support for the Portuguese coach.

Ruben Amorim led Man United to a 2-0 home win over Sunderland on Saturday. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The conversations were not formal in nature and were not designed to "sound out" players on Amorim's future.

However, feedback on the 40-year-old former Sporting CP boss and the atmosphere in the dressing room is said to have been good.

Any decision to remove Amorim, who has a contract until 2027, would involve Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer, although Berrada and Wilcox would be asked for their input.

Berrada and Wilcox, appointed by Ratcliffe after becoming a minority shareholder in February 2024, have taken a hands-on role in trying to understand the mood around the club.

Both have offices at Carrington -- given a £50 million makeover over the past year -- which has allowed them to have more contact with Amorim and the players.

Talks between leadership figures and players and staff have stepped since the move back into the main building at Carrington in August and interactions have become commonplace in and around the newly-designed group areas.

Former CEO Richard Arnold, who departed in November 2023, spent most of his working week at Old Trafford rather than the training ground.

His predecessor, Ed Woodward, was a more visible presence at Carrington despite having his offices at the stadium.

One the reasons Woodward was moved to sack former boss Jose Mourinho in December 2018 was because of his belief that he no longer had the backing of the dressing room.