Manchester City and England defender John Stones has revealed he considered retiring from football last season after he was plagued with injuries.

Stones, 31, suffered repeated issues with his hamstring and foot last term that caused him to miss more than 30 games across all competitions.

It is those injuries that have meant that Stones has not played for England under Thomas Tuchel since the German manager began work in January, although he could make his return against either Wales or Latvia this month.

"Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping," Stones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I didn't want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers. It was a very difficult place to be in."

John Stones dealt with lingering foot and hamstring injuries last season. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

He added: "There comes a point where you don't know why it happens and it is even harder when you put in so much effort, or you are ultra professional, to be able to play and be available.

"When that time comes and something happens, it would be easier to say 'well I didn't do X, Y and Z that's why' -- but when you do it, it's then mentally challenging. Hopefully I don't go back to that place."

Stones was held to just 11 appearances in the Premier League last season after previously being a constant fixture in Pep Guardiola's backline, although he has returned to fitness this term.

"My emotions were high. I wasn't thinking straight. I don't think deep down I would have ever done it [retired]," Stones continued.

"I said years ago when City wanted me to have a new challenge, I said 'I am going to fight'. That's all I have known since I was a kid -- why should I stop that now?

"So yes, there is that fight in me and that winning mentality that doesn't want to stop."