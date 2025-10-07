Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has thanked Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti for helping him overcome a difficult time in his life.

Rodrygo, 24, admitted he went through a tough spell at the end of last season while Ancelotti was still in charge of Real Madrid and had not yet taken the reins of Brazil.

"The truth is, I had a very difficult time on a personal level," Rodrygo told Diario AS.

"I went a long time without talking to anyone. No one knew what I was going through. It was a very difficult time. I wasn't well, both physically and mentally. That was taking a lot out of me.

"Coach Ancelotti helped me get through all that. He saw every day that I wasn't well, that I wasn't fit to play, that I couldn't help the team. He knew he had to recover the person before the player. The important thing was to be in a good frame of mind. It was a very difficult time in my life, but now I've overcome everything, I'm okay.

"Whenever I can, I thank Carlo [Ancelotti] his son, Davide, and the [Madrid] coaching staff. Everyone helped me, and of course my family. Now I feel nothing but joy, I'm happy, and very motivated to have a great season."

Rodrygo, who has not played for Brazil since March 25, was left out of Ancelotti's opening two squad selections but was included for the upcoming international friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

"It felt like an eternity being away from the national team," Rodrygo said.

"It was difficult, I went through a lot. It was good to reflect, clear my head, and get my head together. I feel good and ready to give my best, the best version of myself. I've certainly evolved in every aspect of my life.

Rodrygo suffered a difficult time last season, but has forced his way into Xabi Alonso's plans this year. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I'm a different person because of the time I went through. The important thing is that I'm well, I'm recovered, and I'm grateful to those who helped me during this period. I feel like a new person, a better person, a better player. What matters is that I'm happy, I'm mentally well."

Rodrygo is happy to work again with Ancelotti.

"It's a pleasure to be back with Ancelotti, who helped me a lot and boosted my career," he said.

"In his hands, I've progressed. It was a pleasure see him again, telling him how great it is to be here, telling him that it's always like this and that's why I enjoy coming here so much. It was a long time, but now I'm fine and I hope to help with my best.

"Of course, there's that rapport with Ancelotti, but he made it clear that no one has a guaranteed place. You have to play and perform well at the club to stay in the national team and reach the World Cup."

Under Ancelotti's successor, Xabi Alonso, Rodrygo has played in eight of Madrid's 10 games this season.

"t's true that I'm a completely different person now," Rodrygo said. "I'm coming out with a different mindset, different enthusiasm, and more maturity. I feel great, and I'm sure this season will be better for everyone, for the team, and for me."

Los Blancos are two points clear of defending league champions Barcelona at the top of LaLiga and have won their opening two Champions League games this season.