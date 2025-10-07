Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona on Tuesday reported post-tax losses for the second successive year after registering a deficit of €17 million ($19.8m) for the 2024-25 season.

It takes the shortfall for the last two seasons to €108m ($125m) after the club posted €91m ($106m) in post-tax losses in '23-'24.

However, after revenue increased to €994m, ($1.16 billion) up €100m ($116m) on the previous year, Barça said the results continue the "consolidation of the club's economic recovery" following years of financial struggles.

The main factors for the rise in turnover are attributed to a new agreement with Nike, a boost in merchandising sales, improved results on the pitch and higher attendances at the Olympic Stadium.

Barça expect that trend to continue next season, with revenue predicted to top €1bn ($1.1bn) thanks to the imminent return to Spotify Camp Nou -- claimed to be worth an additional €50m ($58m) to the club this season -- and post-tax losses forecast to turn into profits.

Barcelona have yet to return to Spotify Camp Nou. David Ramos/Getty Images

Financial results have been up and down since Joan Laporta was elected as president in 2020.

At the end of his first campaign in charge, 20-21, Barça posted losses of €481m ($560m), largely due to the Covid pandemic, but also because of the board's decision to write off or devalue certain assets.

Barça then posted profits of €98m ($114m) and €304m ($354m) in the following two seasons, although those gains primarily came after the sale of a percentage of future earnings from domestic television rights.