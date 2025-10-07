Emily Keogh explains why it would be a surprise to see Arsenal defend their title in the 25/26 Women's Champions League. (1:34)

Arsenal are still exploring various plans to expand and renovate Emirates Stadium, sources have told ESPN.

The Gunners began work over a year ago discussing possible ways in which the ground could be updated with next summer set to mark the 20th anniversary of the stadium's first match.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN last July, co-chair Josh Kroenke said: "It would be premature to talk about any plans in depth, but the internal conversations are starting to occur about [the stadium]. It is not an easy renovation, but we see the possibilities of what's there."

Sources have told ESPN that those conversations have continued since with a large number of options examined, ranging from smaller upgrades to a significant expansion which could see thousands of seats added to the current 60,700 capacity.

No final decision has been made and conversations remain at an exploratory stage.

Any significant renovation would be complicated given the stadium is located on a relatively tight 17-acre site with a train line running near to Emirates Stadium and restrictions on building developments imposed by Islington council.

Any increase in capacity would likely hope to achieve the twin aims of helping to boost commercial revenue and provide more standard-priced seats to tackle a season ticket waiting list which currently comprises more than 100,000 people.