It's Tuesday, and another round of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 23 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday vs. Gotham FC, 5 p.m. ET

It was one touch, one goal for Michelle Cooper, who entered the Current's match in the 58th minute and scored in the 59th. That was good enough for Kansas City to earn a 1-0 victory over Angel City, even with manager Vlatko Andonovski giving a number of young players an opportunity for a start in Southern California. His side has everything it needs already sealed up and now it has added a 16th match to its undefeated run.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Saturday at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m. ET

Rosemonde Kouassi was not going to let the Spirit lose this weekend, scoring in the ninth minute with a header and then finding a stunning 98th-minute winner from way downtown in a 2-1 victory over San Diego. It probably shouldn't have been as nervous as it was for Washington, with the hosts dominating play and creating a number of chances. Still, getting the jolt from Kouassi's golazo may be an emotional boost they're happy to have as the business end of the season approaches.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Saturday at Kansas City Current, 5 p.m. ET

A pair of chances from Rose Lavelle just after the half-hour mark would prove the best opportunities Gotham had to break through in a scoreless draw with Seattle. The back line continues to be stingy, allowing just one shot Saturday, giving the attack a chance to work and look for those opportunities. A trip to face the Current is up next and will provide a great challenge.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Friday at Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. ET

It was a generational night Saturday for the Thorns, who honored all-time leading scorer Christine Sinclair by putting the Canadian legend in the Thorns Hall of Fame and retiring her No. 12 shirt. On the field, the team got a double from 20-year-old Olivia Moultrie to rally past Bay FC for a 2-1 win. Beyond the nice moments for the club's history, it's a result that helped the Thorns keep climbing the table, now sitting fourth on goal differential.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Friday vs. Portland Thorns, 8 p.m. ET

It was a tough turnaround for the Pride, who needed to bounce back from a 2-0 Concacaf Champions Cup loss to Club América in a trip to Houston, but the attacking issues that have ailed them continued in a 1-1 draw with the Dash. With three matches to go, the Pride sit sixth and still have work to do to lock up a postseason place. Returning home for Friday's date with Portland will feel rejuvenating.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Friday vs. Bay FC, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Reign had one shot in a 0-0 draw with Gotham. It came in the 92nd minute and was blocked before it could reach the goal. But the point works for Seattle on the road, heading into the final three matches sitting in fifth and within striking distance of a home playoff contest.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Friday vs. Chicago Stars, 7.30 p.m. ET

An Emma Sears double sandwiched around a Kayla Fischer goal pushed Racing to a huge 3-1 road win over North Carolina. Sears now has ten goals this season, tied for third in the league. Racing's second consecutive victory means the Kentucky crew is into the top eight and has an inside track to a playoff place, with two of its last three against teams sitting below it in the table.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Saturday at Utah Royals, 10 p.m. ET

In a match in which goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made nine saves, she'll be thinking about the tenth that got away, conceding a long-range effort from Rosemonde Kouassi as the Wave fell 2-1 on the road to Washington. How harsh to be on the Wave? They fought back and got a late equalizer from Delphine Cascarino. Yet, a loss is a loss and that's two in a row and seven winless. They're clinging to their playoff lives.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Sunday at Angel City, 5 p.m. ET (Stream live on ESPN)

The Dash had the lead at home just after the hour mark thanks to Malia Berkely cleaning up after the chaos of a set piece, but they couldn't keep the lead and settled for a 1-1 draw with Orlando. It was a decent response after that 4-0 loss to Washington, but it's not the pace Houston needs to be on to make the postseason -- especially with only one home match left on the schedule, and that game coming against league-leading KC.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Saturday vs. Washington Spirit, 7.30 p.m. ET

It was a movie Courage fans have seen before this weekend, with the team playing well, keeping the ball, winning the xG battle -- and losing 3-1 to Louisville. It's a result that severely dents North Carolina's postseason hopes -- while two of their last three are at home, those two visitors both sit in the top three of the table.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Saturday vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. ET

A pair of goals from Mina Tanaka had the Royals set to extend their winning streak to four matches, but two late goals by Chicago meant they had to settle for a 2-2 draw. That snapped the win streak but made it a surprising eight undefeated. Utha is still chasing last year's points total, needing three points to match what it did in 2024.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Sunday vs. Houston Dash, 5 p.m. ET (Stream live on ESPN)

Angel City had its opportunities to be the first team in months to pin a loss on Kansas City but couldn't make the most of those opportunities and fell 1-0 Monday night. The rotated Current meant there was a chance to get points, and while Jun Endo, Riley Tiernan and others took dangerous shots, nothing beat Current shot-stopper Lorena.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Friday at Seattle Reign, 10:30 p.m. ET

Taylor Huff had a nice opener, and Bay FC had other chances, but they couldn't deny Portland in a 2-1 defeat. While it was a better showing than the scoreline indicated, it's still a dozen matches on the trot without a victory for Bay.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Friday at Racing Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET

Credit to the Stars for showing some fight. Down 2-0 in what has been a season full of frustration, Ivonne Chacón scored in the 83rd minute and Micayla Johnson found the equalizer three minutes later for a 2-2 draw with Utah. Turning a few of the league-high 10 draws into wins will be key to success in 2026.