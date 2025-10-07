Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba on Tuesday announced his decision to retire from soccer at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

The former Spain left back revealed the news in a post to his Instagram account.

"The moment has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I've decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season," Alba said. "I do so with complete conviction, peace and happiness. Because I feel I've walked this path with every ounce of passion I had and now it's the right time to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling.

"Football has given me absolutely everything. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, club workers and rivals who pushed me to give my very best. I want to specially thank the clubs that have shaped my life. To the Atlético Centro Hospitalense, where it all began. To Cornellá, for trusting me and helping me grow. To Nastic de Tarragona, where I learned to live in a professional dressing room and matured alongside great teammates.

"To Valencia CF, the club that allowed me to fulfill my dream to debut in the first division. To FC Barcelona, the club of my life. The one that saw me grow up as a child and allowed me to reach the peak of my career, live over a decade of unforgettable memories and win every possible title. To the Spanish national team, honored to wear the jersey and grateful to be a small part of your history.

"And finally to Inter Miami, thanks for opening your doors and your kindness and for giving me the chance to enjoy this journey until the very last moment. Thank you to all the fans for your kindness, you taught me that the shirt isn't just worn, it's felt. Today I close this chapter knowing I've given it my all, football has been and always will be an essential part of my life. Thanks football for everything."

Jordi Alba reunited with Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami in 2023. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Alba previously signed a contract extension with the club in May through the 2027 MLS season, before choosing to rescind his deal and retire.

The defender first joined Inter Miami from Barcelona in July 2023, reuniting with Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

He went on to become an integral part of the club's recent success. He propelled the club to the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup trophy, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and helped set the league record for most points in a single season.

Alba marked 10 goals and 27 assists in 63 MLS regular-season matches across three campaigns, often linking up with Messi in the final third to inspire Miami to victory.

The defender now closes a formidable 16-year career. Over 11 seasons at Barcelona, he helped the legendary Spanish club to six LaLiga titles and a Champions League win with 37 goals with 107 assists in 605 matches across all competitions.

With Spain he won the 2012 UEFA European Championship and 2023 UEFA Nations League.