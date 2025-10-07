Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus Crew and former United States midfielder Darlington Nagbe plans to retire at the end of the Major League Soccer playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has won four league titles in 15 MLS seasons, with Portland (2015 ), Atlanta (2018) and Columbus ( 2020, 2023 ). He has been the Crew captain since 2020.

"After years of incredible memories, I'll be finishing my career at the end of this season," Nagbe said on social media. "I'm more than grateful for my family, for all my teammates, coaches, teams, staff members, supporters and friends that have helped me along this journey.

"Thank you, Portland, for giving me the first opportunity to play this game professionally, and I'll never forget lifting the MLS Cup together. Thank you, Atlanta, for a short but incredible two years, filled with trophies, an MLS Cup and an opportunity to be part of an amazing atmosphere.

"Columbus: Thank you for welcoming an Ohio kid home and the opportunity to represent you for the past six seasons! Winning two MLS Cups, lifting trophies and playing in front of you, friends and family has been a dream come true!

"I'll have more to share and more people to thank later. Looking forward to finishing the season strong and what's ahead of us!"

His 444 regular-season MLS appearances are fifth behind Nick Rimando (514), Kyle Beckerman (498), Dax McCarty (488) and Kei Kamara (463).

Nagbe scored nine regular-season goals for Portland (2011-17), Atlanta (2018-19) and Columbus (2020-25), plus two in the playoffs.

He had one goal in 25 international appearances, scoring for the U.S. in a friendly against Ecuador in 2016. Nagbe started in the 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago in 2017 that ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

Born in Liberia, Nagbe left with his family for the U.S. when he was 5 months old, played for Akron and won the 2010 Hermann Trophy as the top men's college soccer player. He became a U.S. citizen when he was 15.

Columbus has already secured a place in the MLS postseason heading into its final game of the regular season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.