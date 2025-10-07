Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner called on his side to display "maturity" during their maiden Women's Champions League campaign.

They will play in the main phase for the first time after beating Brann in qualifying and begin with a home clash against Valerenga on Wednesday.

United have enjoyed an unbeaten start in this season's Women's Super League and Skinner is now relishing the opportunity to compete in Europe.

He told a news conference: "We've spoken about this as a team, we want to compete on the highest level. We believe in ourselves, you've seen it in our performances this year so far.

"It's an excitement. I don't want it to be naivety, so we've spoken about maturity. I think those are the key factors, if we can be mature, show a mature performance and play the way we have been, I don't think people will want to come and play us."

Marc Skinner is the first Manchester United manager to secure Champions League qualification. Poppy Townson - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

United's WSL rivals Chelsea are also in action on Wednesday as they travel to Twente.

Last season's quarterfinalists Real Madrid take on Roma and boss Pau Quesada is looking forward to a tough contest.

"Whichever team we face at this level will be among the best 18 teams in Europe," he said in quotes reported on the UEFA website.

"Roma are very exciting to watch. They're doing very well. We have to give our all and go for it."

Wednesday's remaining matches see St Polten take on Atlético Madrid and Wolfsburg face Paris Saint-Germain.