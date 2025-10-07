Open Extended Reactions

England played without names on their shirts against Belgium last year, Getty

England and Wales players will play the second half of their friendly on Thursday without names on the back of their shirts to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.

Memory loss is one of the most common symptoms associated with Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Society has been a charity partner to the English Football Association (FA) since 2021, and England had worn nameless jerseys in the second half of their clash against Belgium last year as well.

Before kickoff, both sets of players will walk out with 22 fans living with dementia.

"Football fans have been nominated from across England and Wales to represent the many different faces of dementia in the UK, and will walk out alongside the teams to deliver the powerful message that it will take a united team to beat the UK's biggest killer," the FA said in a statement.