Lionel Messi led the tributes for Jordi Alba after the Inter Miami defender announced his retirement from football at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, admitting the field will feel strange without the Spaniard.

Alba revealed his decision with a video to his personal Instagram account.

"Thanks to you, Jordi. I am going to miss you a lot. After many things together, it's going to feel strange to look to my left and not see you there," commented Messi on the post.

"It's crazy how many assists you've given me over all these years. Who is going to give me those passes from behind now?"

Alba and Messi first started playing together at Barcelona before making their way to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 to continue sharing the field. While in Spain, Messi and Alba lifted five LaLiga trophies, one Champions League title and five Copa del Rey cups together.

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi have spent much of their careers together, first at Barcelona and now at Inter Miami. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

They continued making history on the field when joining Inter Miami, lifting the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield alongside each other before setting the league record for most points recorded in a single season.

The duo repeatedly connected in the final third to inspire Inter Miami to victory, with Messi most recently setting up Alba for a goal against the New England Revolution on Oct. 4 in the team's 4-1 triumph.

Overall, Alba has provided Messi with 33 assists during their careers. Only three other players -- Luis Suárez (60), Dani Alves (42), and Andrés Iniesta (37) have served Messi more.

Messi is now expected to play the upcoming 2026 season without longtime teammates Sergio Busquets, who previously announced his own retirement from football, and Alba.

Though Messi's original deal expires at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN that the Argentine captain is expected to soon sign a multi-year contract extension with Inter Miami that would keep him in South Florida for additional seasons.

Hundreds of tributes poured in for Alba throughout the day, with former Barcelona teammates Neymar and Suárez -- now also a current colleague in Miami -- commenting on the player's Instagram announcement.

"Brother, what to say. You're a crack, to enjoy what's left," said Suárez.

"You are huge, brother. Big hug folleti" commented Neymar.