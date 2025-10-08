Scaloni: Won't take 'risks' on Messi fitness

Open Extended Reactions

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says he will not put captain Lionel Messi or any other player who may not be 100% fit at risk in the upcoming international friendlies.

The Albiceleste take on Venezuela on Friday at Miami's Hard Rock stadium before facing Puerto Rico in Chicago on Oct. 13. Messi, 38, has had a busy schedule playing seven games in 21 days with Inter Miami ahead of joining the national team on Monday.

"We will take a decision, we will see how he [Messi] and the rest of the players are," Scaloni said.

Lionel Scaloni has said he won't take a risk on Messi's fitness Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images

The participation of Messi and teammate Rodrigo De Paul in the match against Venezuela remains in doubt as Inter Miami plays Atlanta United in a key MLS regular-season match at Chase Stadium one day later.

Though Inter Miami has already clinched a spot in the 2025 MLS playoffs, the Herons continue to fight for a top slot on the Eastern Conference table to ensure home-field advantage during the postseason.

"We are going to talk to him [Messi] and to the others," Scaloni said. "The idea is no to risk anyone. These are important games for the national team but there are friendlies. Whoever has a minor problem whether it's him or someone else, we are not going to take any risks whatsoever."

Messi has scored 24 goals and delivered 17 assists in the MLS this season. He took part in Argentina's first training session on Tuesday afternoon at Inter Miami's facilities in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Scaloni says the upcoming games would be used to test new players ahead of next year's World Cup. "Naturally, we are going to try to give a chance to new players, to see if they can get on board," he said.

"That is the idea -- to use these matches to try different players. We feel that every time there is an international match -- whether official or friendly -- it provides a unique opportunity."