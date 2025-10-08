Transfer rumors, news: Vini Jr. out, Haaland in at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are ready to replace Vinícius Júnior with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, while Liverpool eye a move for AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Erling Haaland has a contract at Manchester City until 2034, while talks over a new Real Madrid deal have stalled. Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- An approach for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be made by Real Madrid if they do not sign winger Vinícius Júnior to a new contract, according to Diario Sport. It is reported that Los Blancos have shown no intention of meeting the demands of Vini Jr., 25, for a five-year deal worth €25 million a season, and they will make him available for transfer if he hasn't signed new terms by next summer. Haaland, 25, is one of the top options to replace the Brazil forward at the Bernabéu, with club president Florentino Pérez a long-term admirer of him.

- Liverpool are keen on Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, talkSPORT reports. The Reds' sporting director Richard Hughes is said to be a "big admirer" of the 25-year-old, having previously signed him from Bristol City for the Cherries. It is believed that multiple Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Semenyo's situation, but it is expected that a move for him could require an offer worth in excess of £75 million after his impressive start to the season, during which he has registered six goals and three assists in seven matches.

- A race between Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United is underway for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. It is reported that the 25-year-old could leave the Bianconeri in January following the form of Canada international Jonathan David, with the Serie A side ready to make him their long-term starter. While the Bundesliga champions recently made an enquiry for Vlahovic, the Premier League clubs are believed to be in the lead for him. He has made two starts in Serie A so far this season.

- Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee wants to leave Old Trafford in January, the Daily Mail reports. The 24-year-old has played just 74 minutes across three substitute appearances this season and, after being left out of the latest Netherlands squad by manager Ronald Koeman, he is ready to push for an exit in the next transfer window. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Juventus maintain interest in him, but they could face competition from fellow Serie A side Como. Zirkzee was previously on the radar of Napoli before they decided to sign forward Rasmus Hojlund from the Red Devils on loan.

- Borussia Dortmund are struggling to progress talks over a contract extension with defender Nico Schlotterbeck, says Sport Bild. It is believed that the 25-year-old is taking his time before advancing negotiations amid hopes of becoming one of the top earners at BVB, with his demands expected to be worth in excess of €10m-per-season. His representatives are optimistic about their position following Schlotterbeck's recent impressive form, while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been linked with interest in securing his signature. He will enter the final 18 months of his current contract in January.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:29 Hislop: Haaland is like no other striker in world football Shaka Hislop heaps praise on Erling Haaland after the striker scored the crucial goal in Man City's 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Valencia and Real Sociedad have joined the list of clubs that want to sign Brazilian forward Endrick on loan in the winter transfer window. A target of West Ham, Endrick, 19, has yet to feature for Real Madrid this season. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Chelsea have no plans to sign a goalkeeper in January despite being linked with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. (Kaveh Solhekol)

- Premier League teams are interested in signing Augsburg striker Mert Komur. He would prefer to join a team in the Champions League. (Florian Plettenberg)

- An agreement over a new contract has been reached by Arsenal and goalkeeper David Raya. (BBC Sport)

- Bayern Munich are tracking Cologne winger Said El Mala. (Christian Falk)

- Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is keen to stay at Old Trafford, but the club would want him to accept a reduced salary. (talkSPORT)

- A move for Fulham winger Adama Traoré is being considered by West Ham United. He previously starred for the Hammers' manager Nuno Espirito Santo during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers. (TEAMtalk)

- Leeds United are interested in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. (Football Insider)

- Atlético Madrid are looking at Elche defender David Affengruber. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester City are expected to part ways with midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January. (Football Insider)

- Scouts from Napoli, Fiorentina, and Roma are monitoring Bahia left-back Luciano Juba. (Ekrem Konur)

- Monaco have made contact with former Juventus manager Thiago Motta over a move to sign him as their head coach (Tuttosport)

- Former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche has no interest in becoming the head coach of Rangers. (Sky Sports)