Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active footballer to become a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index which included his net worth in their list for the first time.

Ronaldo, who was already the sport's highest-paid player, dramatically increased his wealth when he signed a lucrative contract extension with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr earlier this year, reportedly worth over $400 million.

Bloomberg cited that his tax-free contract, as well as brand deals with Armani and Nike, as key drivers in his improved wealth.

Meanwhille, the Portugal forward, who is the highest scorer in men's international football with 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, told Canal 11 that he has no intention of retiring soon despite his family's insistence.

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth has exceeded $1 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"People, especially my family, say: 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?" Ronaldo said.

"But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going?

"I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest."

- Cristiano Ronaldo: Family ask me to stop, but I want 1,000 goals

- Ronaldo's career at 40

- Rooney on Man United years: I don't 'hate' Ronaldo

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, 40, added another individual accolade to his distinguished career on Tuesday when he received the Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes.

"It's not an end-of-career award," he said. "I see it as recognition of years of effort, dedication, and ambition. I like winning, helping the younger generations-and they also help me maintain my level and continue competing.

"That's what excites me: competing with the younger ones. I still have a passion for this."