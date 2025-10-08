Janusz Michallik talks through the positives and negatives of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League. (2:24)

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira has said Palmeiras' training complex is "the best he has worked in," claiming it's "better than Manchester United's when I was there."

Pereira, who played for PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, Lazio, United, Flamengo, and Fulham earlier in his career, joined Palmeiras in August on a permanent transfer.

"Compared to what's out there, it's the elite of football," Pereira, 29, said of Palmeiras' training centre in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

"Few clubs have the structure Palmeiras has. I've worked for several big clubs in Europe, and I can say that Palmeiras has the best structure I've ever worked in. Better than Manchester United when I was there."

Pereira, who joined United's youth team at 16, made his debut for the Red Devils in 2014 and played 75 times for the Old Trafford club before leaving to join Fulham in 2022.

United recently opened their new £50 million ($67.2m) training centre at Carrington, less than three years after Cristiano Ronaldo had criticised the Red Devil's training grounds after returning to the club in 2021. Ronaldo said that "nothing changed" at Carrington in the 12 years since his departure to Real Madrid in 2009 and that the club had "stopped in time."

Palmeiras' Football Academy, located in the Barra Funda neighborhood in western São Paulo, is considered one of the most modern sporting complexes in Brazil and is used by both the professional squad and the youth teams. The 48,000 square-metre center, was built to provide state-of-the-art facilities for the club's players and is supported by the São Paulo city government.