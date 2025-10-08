Open Extended Reactions

Orlando City wanted to bring Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison to Major League Soccer in the summer, sources told ESPN Brasil, although a move failed to materialise over a potential €40 million ($46.4m) transfer fee.

The MLS club wanted to sign the Brazil international to a long-term contract and make him the team's leading figure in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Richarlison, 28, insisted in the last transfer window that he was keen to continue at Spurs for at least another season. He confirmed that he had turned down an offer from a Saudi Pro League club in August as he felt a move away from London could impact his chances of playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

Richarlison is in his fourth season with the North London outfit, whom he joined in the summer of 2022 from Everton for a deal worth £60m ($80.4m).

Under contract with Spurs until June 2027, Richarlison has scored three goals and has one assist in seven Premier League appearances this season.

He is with Brazil's squad preparing for the upcoming international friendlies against South Korea and Japan.