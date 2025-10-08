From disbelief to dream come true: The journey behind Jonan Tan's first Singapore call-up

Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Jonan Tan might originally have had different plans for the second week of October.

Even when he received the text that would force him to alter his schedule, his initial reaction was one of befuddlement and disbelief.

To the point he thought: "Are you sure this message is supposed to be for me?"

Indeed, he was the intended recipient.

The message? A first Singapore call-up that now sees him the youngest member of the squad preparing for a AFC Asian Cup qualifying double header against India over the next week -- starting with Thursday's home tie at National Stadium.

It did not take long for skepticism to turn into joy, which Tan was quick to share with his loved ones.

"When I saw the message, I was confused and puzzled," he told ESPN. "After I confirmed that it [the text] was supposed to be [for me] I was super excited.

"I told my family and friends about it and I couldn't wait to be here. Now I'm here, I'm very happy to be part of the team.

"These two games are very crucial -- super crucial for qualification for the Asian Cup. I feel very honoured to be part of this squad [and] to help in any way I can.

"Hopefully, if I'm given the chance, I can play my best -- do my part, help the team and get a goal contribution or something."

At just the age of 19, Tan is already walking the path less travelled -- both in football and life.

Back in February 2023, a 16-year-old Tan then became the second-youngest debutant in the history of current Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors.

Under the Sailors' 'Early Enlistment Bond', Tan then decided to serve Singapore's mandatory national service commitment before he was required to -- so that he would be then be able to focus solely on football.

The initiative by the Sailors guarantees a four-year professional contract once players complete national service. While the usual goal is for them to break into the first team, there are instances where the club looks to secure overseas placements for these prospects.

That was the case with Tan, who -- upon finishing his NS commitments in January -- has since moved to Portugal, playing for the U23 teams for both Estrela Amadora and, now, Vizela.

It does mean that the initial joy over his call-up had to be shared with his loved ones virtually. And it probably also makes trips home -- even if on national team duty -- extra special these days.

On a less conventional journey in his pursuit of his dream, Tan is aware of the sacrifices that had to -- and will have to -- be made.

Jonan Tan remains the third-youngest player in Lion City Sailors history after making his debut as a 16-year-old back in February 2023. Lion City Sailors FC

"A lot of sacrifices had to be made," Tan said, in response to hurdles he has already had to overcome in his fledgling career.

"Time with family and friends or things I can do in my leisure time [have instead been] spent on my football and training. It [the call-up] has been a good way of seeing how far I've come.

"Hopefully, through this, I'll be able to have more conviction and encouragement to do the best I can, God willing.

"I thank God that I'm able to go overseas in the first place. Not a lot of people have this opportunity.

"It's hard to be away from family and friends. The culture is very different but the football there [Portugal] really helps me grow a lot.

"It's a lot more intense and competitive, and the way they are confident on the ball, pass, not be afraid to attack and to play through the opponents rather than around, that really inspires me to be a better footballer.

"To be a more confident one to be able to match up to them."

Rubbing shoulders with seasoned campaigners such as Hariss Harun, Safuwan Baharudin and Izwan Mahbud may have once been a fantasy, but it is now very much Tan's reality.

As he envisions how walking out in front of the Singapore faithful for the first time on Thursday might be like, Tan is hoping that - in his own dream coming true - it may lead to the start of others.

"I think it [playing for Singapore at National Stadium] is going to be super exciting and unbelievable," he added.

"I can't wait to play and show them who I am, and try to encourage the next generation to play football and fight for their dreams."