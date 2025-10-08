Scotland vs Greece: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland host Greece on Thursday with an aim of going ahead of Denmark in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. They've got four points in two (drawing Denmark 0-0 and beating Belarus 2-0 previously) and only trail the Danes on goal difference. Steve Clarke will know that wins in this and next week's Belarus fixture would seal a playoff place, but also that any slip ups could prove costly.

After all, Greece are right behind them on three points (beat Belarus 5-1, lost 3-0 to Denmark) and will be looking to jumpstart their campaign against opponents they've gotten the better off in the recent past. In fact, the last time Scotland hosted Greece, the Greeks won 3-0 at Hampden Park in the UEFA Nations League.

Clarke has recalled 42-year-old Craig Gordon, but that leaves him with three goalkeeper who are lacking match fitness (Gordon has not played for Hearts since May, Angus Gunn is yet to play for Nottingham Forest and Liam Kelly has played only once for Rangers). Olivier Burke, in good goalscoring form for Union Berlin, has been omitted; while right back Max Johnston has been replaced by a returned-to-fitness Anthony Ralston.

Ivan Jovanovic, meanwhile, faces just one injury worry, with Olympiacos defender Panagiotis Retsos ruled out for the duration of the international break.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two, BBC Scotland in the U.K., Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Thursday, October 09, 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12.15 a.m. IST, Friday and 5:45 a.m. AEST, Friday).

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Referee: Espen Eskas (Norway)

VAR: Pol van Boeke (Netherlands)

Expected Lineups:

Scotland (4-2-3-1)

GK: Angus Gunn

RB: Anthony Ralston | CB: John Souttar | CB: Scott McKenna | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: John McGinn | CM: Billy Gilmour | CM: Lewis Ferguson

CAM: Scott McTominay

ST: Ben Doak | ST: Che Adams

Greece (4-3-3)

GK: Konstantinos Tzolakis

RB: Georgios Vagiannidis | CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB: Konstantinos Koulierakis | LB: Kostas Tsimikas

CM: Christos Zafeiris | CM: Dimitrios Kourbelis

RW: Konstantinos Karetsas | CAM: Anastasios Bakasetas | LW: Christos Tzolis

CF: Vangelis Pavlidis

Stats:

Scotland and Greece have played each other four times. Both have a win each, and two draws.

Greece have won each of their last five international matches played away from home.

Latest news and analysis:

Craig Gordon back in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

The 42-year-old last played for Hearts on May 3 and missed Scotland's June friendlies and opening World Cup qualifiers because of a slipped disc in his neck.

Scotland beat Belarus, remain on track in World Cup qualifiers

Scotland kept on course for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a solid 2-0 win over Belarus on a surreal evening in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary

Greece stun sorry Scotland for UEFA Nations League A spot

Scotland missed the chance to play in Group A of the Nations League next season after visitors Greece breezed past them 3-0 in their playoff second leg on Sunday for an aggregate 3-1 win.