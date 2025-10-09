India vs Singapore LIVE: Updates, scores, commentary, result from AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier

Open Extended Reactions

India face a defining AFC Asian Cup qualifying clash at the National Stadium in Singapore, with Khalid Jamil's side in desperate need of points following a poor start to their qualification campaign.

India have just a solitary point from their opening two games in the group. They drew 0-0 against Bangladesh in Shillong in March, and followed that up with a 1-0 away loss to Hong Kong in June.

Singapore followed up a draw against Hong Kong in March with a 2-1 win against Bangladesh in Dhaka in June, but they cannot afford to take things lightly either. Only one team out of the four in the group will qualify for the Asian Cup, so they need to keep mustering up teh points. As it stands, both Singapore and Hong Kong have four points, while Bangladesh and India both have a point each. India are currently sitting at the bottom of Group C, on goals scored. They haven't scored a single goal so far, while Bangladesh managed one against Singapore.

There have been some big changes to Khalid Jamil's squad from last month's CAFA Nations Cup, where India finished third. Sunil Chhetri being back is the headline news, but there are also returns for Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, and Deepak Tangri. Rahim Ali has replaced Irfan Yadwad in the squad, while there is no place for the likes of Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Chinglensana Singh. Mohun Bagan's Apuia Ralte, Subhasish Bose and Vishal Kaith have also not been considered for this Indian squad.

