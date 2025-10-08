When can England qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon believes he hasn't shown his full ability for England yet. (0:25)

Thomas Tuchel's England put their World Cup qualifying campaign to one side this week when they host Wales in a friendly on Thursday before they travel to face Latvia in Riga next week.

England have been remarkably consistent qualifiers in recent years -- the Three Lions last failed to reach a major tournament when they famously fell short of the European Championship in 2008 under Steve McLaren.

That quality qualifying form is set to continue for the 2026 World Cup with England so far registering a 100% record in Group K while managing to avoid conceding a single goal.

How can England qualify?

England will qualify if they beat Latvia on Tuesday and Serbia fail to beat either Albania or Andorra during the ongoing international break. A draw at the Daugava Stadium cannot see England over the line this month.

If England and Serbia win all their games over the next two weeks then Tuchel's side would only need a point when the two teams meet in the next international break.

Who do England still need to play?

UEFA Group K GP PTS GD 1 - England 5 15 +13 2 - Albania 5 8 +2 3 - Serbia 4 7 -1 4 - Latvia 5 4 -4 5 - Andorra 5 0 -10 1 qualifies / 2 in playoffs

England have three matches remaining in Group K.

Oct. 14: Latvia vs. England

Nov. 13: England vs. Serbia

Nov. 16: Albania vs. England

When does the World Cup start?

The World Cup kicks off in less than 250 days' time in Mexico City. The tournament will be joint-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

When will England know who is in their World Cup group?

The World Cup draw takes place on Dec. 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC.