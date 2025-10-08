Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez says Man United's big money signing have "failed to adapt" after moving to the club. (0:45)

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has hinted that he is ready to give Ruben Amorim years to turn things around at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach is under pressure after a 10-month reign which has yielded just 10 Premier League wins.

His record has prompted calls from some supporters for the 40-year-old to be sacked.

But despite the difficult start to the season, Ratcliffe has suggested he's prepared to reserve judgement until the end of Amorim's contract in 2027 and cited Arsenal's patience with Mikel Arteta as an example to follow.

Ruben Amorim has won just 10 Premier League matches with Manchester United. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"He has not had the best of seasons," Ratcliffe told The Times' "The Business" podcast.

"Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That's where I would be, three years, because football is not overnight.

"Look at Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, he had a miserable time the first couple of years."

Amorim oversaw his 50th game in charge on Saturday as United beat Sunderland 2-0 to lift the mood around Old Trafford.

His win rate of 40% is the lowest of any permanent United manager since Frank O'Farrell in the 1970s.

Ratcliffe, though, insists he will not make "knee-jerk" decisions and is set to give Amorim more time. "The press, sometimes I don't understand," Ratcliffe said.

"They want overnight success. They think it's a light switch. You know, you flick a switch and it's all going to be roses tomorrow.

"You can't run a club like Manchester United on knee jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week."