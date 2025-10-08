Mohamed Salah is going back to the World Cup with Egypt next summer.
The Liverpool superstar scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Djibouti on Wednesday to ensure Egypt will top its African qualifying group with one round to spare.
- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and how the rest can make it
Salah and Egypt went to the 2018 World Cup, but he was affected by a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final weeks earlier, when Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.
At that edition, Egypt lost all three of its group games -- against host Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.
Egypt will be among nine African teams that directly qualify in the World Cup tournament draw on Dec. 5 in Washington D.C.