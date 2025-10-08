Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed England captain Harry Kane will miss Thursday's friendly against Wales having been unable to kick a ball without pain this week.

The Euro 2024 runners-up welcome their neighbours to a sold-out Wembley on Thursday evening before turning their attention to Tuesday's World Cup qualifier away to Latvia.

Kane is expected to feature in Riga, but England's all-time top scorer will miss the first game of the double-header due to a knock sustained late in Bayern Munich's weekend win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Harry will miss the game," Tuchel said. "He got a kick in his last match with Bayern Munich.

"It was too painful to kick a ball, it was too risky that he gets another kick and will just like be in an up and down situation pain-wise, so we gave him the chance that everything calms down.

"We are convinced that he will be ready for the match against Latvia."

Harry Kane suffered an injury in Bayern Munich's win over Eintracht Frankfurt. A. Scheuber/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Tuchel confirmed John Stones, Jordan Henderson or Declan Rice will instead captain the side as action gets under way after a build-up dominated by his selection decisions.

Jude Bellingham was the most eye-catching omission from a group that Phil Foden and Jack Grealish also missed out on as the England boss stuck with the side that ended last month's meet-up by thrashing Serbia 5-0.

"We believe in what we are building," Tuchel said. "We believe in what we feel. We believe in what we are seeing with this team and with this squad. And, like I said, the competition is on.

"I am not surprised that I'm questioned about my decisions and that people maybe agree and don't agree, but that's the nature of the job.

"The feedback after our last match was very, very positive, and I think all the credit goes to the team because even the fans in the stadium, but even at home, felt that we played as a team. That was most important."

Tuchel will have to make four enforced changes from the Belgrade win and says there was a "huge chance" he would have started with the same side if he could as he looks to build a team for the World Cup.

"In the end, we want to, first of all qualify, which is not done yet," he said.

"When we arrive in the U.S., we want to stay all the way. We can only make it happen if we arrive with a strong, strong team.

"I just watched a documentary of the New England Patriots and saw a quote that 'we don't collect the most talented players, we build a team.' I cannot agree more, so that's what we're trying to do."

A packed crowed will be in attendance for the Alzheimer's Society International, which will be marked by players walking out with adults living with dementia.

"We're so happy that we can raise a subject like this and bring it into the spotlight," Tuchel added.

"I think this is only a positive thing that we can do as a national team and I know that the players are happy to contribute into such actions.

"It makes you aware how lucky we are and how privileged we are and makes us just very, very grateful.

"So, the best wishes and full support goes out to everyone who is affected, to all the families who are affected and stay strong, please."