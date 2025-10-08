Open Extended Reactions

Scotland forward Caroline Weir struck twice as Real Madrid launched their Champions League campaign with a 6-2 statement win over Roma.

Weir was on target in each half at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano but it was her first strike in the 23rd minute that set pulses racing as she dribbled into the box before beating goalkeeper Rachele Baldi with a powerful shot.

Madrid went in at halftime 3-2 up but pulled cleared with Weir, their captain, adding her second before Alba Redondo completed her double, with Eva Navarro sealing a dominant victory in which they had 14 shots on target.

Strikers Evelyne Viens and Emilie Haavi netted for Roma, who opened their Serie A Women season with a 4-0 rout of Parma on Saturday.

Liga F teams occupy the top three spots in the table after Atlético Madrid overwhelmed Austrian club St. Polten 6-0 away from home.

Brazilian midfielder Luany was the star of the evening with her assist and 23rd-minute strike helping her side build a comfortable lead.

Atlético were 4-0 up by the interval with Gio Garbelini, Andrea Medina and Vilde Boe Risa also finding their way past keeper Carina Schlüter.

They had to wait until the closing moments for their next goals, however, with Fiamma Benitez hitting the target twice, the first from the penalty spot.

Benitez's double meant Atlético finished the first round of European matches above Real Madrid in second place.

VfL Wolfsburg also made a strong start by crushing Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 at AOK Stadion.

An early Jackie Groenen own-goal put the French visitors on the back foot and they then leaked goals to Ella Peddemors, Alexandra Popp and Janina Minge.